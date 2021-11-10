MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A University of Mississippi fraternity had its charter suspended Wednesday after the university said it uncovered acts of hazing.

The suspension is against the Gamma Iota chapter of Pi Kappa Alpha.

The university’s Office of Conflict Resolution and Student Conduct suspended all operations of the fraternity until May 1, 2025.

“This decision follows an investigation that uncovered acts of hazing. The international fraternity and university arrived at this decision together following a joint inquiry into the incidents,” the university said in a statement.

More detail about the alleged incidents was not provided.

“Hazing and related behavior that put student health and safety at risk are contrary to the University of Mississippi Creed and will not be tolerated,” the university said.