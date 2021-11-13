MILLINGTON, Tenn. — Millington Police have announced the arrest of a homicide suspect after a man was murdered outside a restaurant the night of November 12. Police said they have arrested Juston McKnight after an investigation into Millington’s first homicide of the year.

Millington Police said that the incident stemmed from an irate customer who had been removed from a local restaurant. Police said the victim, Timothy Carver, assisted management in removing the man from the restaurant.



Police said that after management removed the man, he came back twenty minutes later and began shooting at Carver.



Carver did not survive his injuries and died at the scene.

Millington Police said this is the first homicide this year and the second in the previous three years.