MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A District Court judge from Nashville has issued an injunction over Governor Bill Lee’s new COVID bills recently signed into law in Tennessee.



The injunction, filed on behalf of eight disabled students ranging in ages from 7 to 14, argues that wearing masks in school is vital to their ability to enjoy their academic endeavors.

The plaintiffs in this case contend that the state of Tennessee lacks the authority to override the Americans with Disabilities Act and have sought an immediate injunction after the passage of the new laws.

