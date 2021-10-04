MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Law enforcement across the Mid-South grieved the loss of one of their own on Monday.

Memphis police officer Darrell Adams died Saturday when an 18-wheeler hit him as he was investigating another crash along I-40.

It became an emotional day when co-workers of the 34-year-old heard the news.

“When I received the call, I think the first words out of my mouth were Oh God not another one,” said Memphis Police Association President Essica Cage-Rosario. “It was tough. It was very emotional. A lot of officers were arriving to work and finding out, so it was a very emotional scene.”

The news comes during what’s already been a difficult time for the Memphis police department. Officer Adams is the third police officer to die in the line of duty since the summer.

““It is a tough thing to do. It’s very hard. In addition to the officers, we’ve lost in the line of duty we’ve also lost other active employees so the Memphis police department is going through a lot right now,” Cage-Rosario said.

Each loss pointing to the dangers of the job faced by those who took an oath to protect and serve while knowing what it could cost them.

“Sometimes we take it for granted. It’s another call. It’s another accident scene we’re having to work but the reality is every single day these officers get up to go to work there’s a strong possibility that they may not return and that’s what happened this time,” she said.

However, through their grief, loss and even a pandemic it won’t stop these officers from serving their communities.

“Every officer that I know they still respond, they still love this city, they still serve this city,” she said.

Officer Adams leaves behind a wife.

The Memphis Police Association has set up a fundraiser to help his family during this time.

The highway patrol is investigating the crash.