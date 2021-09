MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officials with the Mid-South Fair say the fair is open and accepting guests after an alert from the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department declared the fair closed.

At around 7:10 p.m. Saturday, an alert from the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department stated the fair was closed due to full capacity. Mid-South Fair officials have released a statement saying that information is incorrect.

The Mid-South Fair is scheduled to close at 12 a.m.

This is a developing story.