MFD investigating arson at South Memphis vacant house

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

photo courtesy of the Memphis Fire Department

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department says it is investigating a possible arson at a vacant house in South Memphis.

The fire department responded to a fire at a house on Orgill Avenue near Cannon Street at a little after 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning. MFD says one firefighter sustained minor chest injuries and was treated on the scene.

The fire was brought under control around 30 minutes later.

MFD says the fire caused around $3,000 in damages. Investigators determined the fire was intentionally set in the living room.

The fire department says it is still investigating the fire. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH or the State Arson Hotline at (1-800) 762-3017.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Troubling trend in Mississippi

Shelby County COVID cases decline as new PSA targets kids

72 unborn babies, 15 pregnant women have died due to COVID-19 in Mississippi

Sheriff: Active barricade situation happening in northeast Memphis

Bodycam video shows distraught Gabby Petito 13 days before last contact

Petito/Laundrie VOSOT Bodycam footage

More News