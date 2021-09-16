MFD investigating arson at South Memphis vacant house

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department says it is investigating a possible arson at a vacant house in South Memphis.

The fire department responded to a fire at a house on Orgill Avenue near Cannon Street at a little after 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning. MFD says one firefighter sustained minor chest injuries and was treated on the scene.

The fire was brought under control around 30 minutes later.

MFD says the fire caused around $3,000 in damages. Investigators determined the fire was intentionally set in the living room.

The fire department says it is still investigating the fire. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH or the State Arson Hotline at (1-800) 762-3017.