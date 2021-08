Music festivals are often located in rural settings, so it may be difficult to acquire what you need if you forget to bring it with you.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-based music festival, Mempho Fest will require all staff and attendees to be either vaccinated or show proof of negative test results with valid ID prior to entry.



The festival is held at the Botanic Gardens. The live event is slated to start October 1 and lasts until October 3.

This decision comes as a surge in the Delta variant has driven some Mid-South hospitals to capacity.



For more information, visit their FAQ site, here.