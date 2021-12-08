MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Memphis Zoo has announced it will be opening an Egyptian themed splash pad in the spring of 2022.

The new splash pad will be named AquiFUR, which is named after the animals of the zoo and the primary water supply of the city, Memphis aquifer.

The Egyptian theme is also a tribute to Memphis, which is named after the ancient city of Memphis Egypt that was located on the Nile River. The splash pad will have zero depth and consist of slides, dump buckets and water toys. It will also have a section specifically for toddlers.

“We wanted to be a safe place that can be enjoyed by all even during the extremely hot days we

experience in Memphis,” the zoo said in a press release. “AquiFUR should provide a great oasis for our younger visitors and their parents to cool off while spending a fun filled day at the zoo.”

AquiFUR will also feature cabanas and party rooms for families, groups and birthday parties.

All of the water used at the AquiFUR will be recirculated through a filtration system.