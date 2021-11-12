MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a Memphis caregiver has been charged with abusing an adult in her care.

The TBI says Tiaranee Phillips, 28, has been charged with one count of abusing a vulnerable adult.

The TBI reportedly began investigating Phillips after receiving information from the Tennessee Department of Human Services Adult Protective Services and the Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities back in August.

The TBI says its agents determined that Phillips assaulted a physically disabled adult at a home on Darrow Street in the Fox Meadows neighborhood.

The Shelby County Grand Jury indicted Phillips on Tuesday. Phillips reportedly turned herself in Thursday.

The TBI says Phillips is currently held on a $25,000 bond and is no longer employed as a caregiver.