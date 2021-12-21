MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new monument in downtown Memphis was unveiled this week, honoring those who fought for a woman’s right to vote.

The suffrage monument includes tributes to Ida B. Wells, Memphis representative Lois Deberry and seven others.

The exhibit is located behind the University of Memphis Law School and can be seen from the i-40 bridge and Riverside Drive.



The exhibit includes statues of leaders who represented women’s rights dating all the way back to 1918 as well as wall panels of individuals who were instrumental in the woman suffrage movement.