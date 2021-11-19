MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A young group of Memphis performers is getting their chance to shine alongside a multi-platinum recording artist.

Thirty-five of the youngest and best drummers in the city of Memphis will hit the stage with Master P as part of his No Limit Reunion Tour.

Thanks to a referral, Memphis Youth Arts Initiative Executive Director Corey Travis says his kids were chosen to perform alongside rapper Master P.

“They’re super talented,” Travis said. “They’re not just cute because they’re kids. They’re really good when they play.”

Travis says his motto is “All kids need something to do”, and his organization provides opportunities for kids to explore their talents through music and dance.

For 16-year-old Marvin Parker, the Memphis Youth Arts Initiative is his escape.

“I go through a lot of problems, you know, family losses, and when I come here, they help me take my mind off things,” Parker said.

The Memphis Youth Arts Initiative hopes to send a positive message after Memphis rapper Young Dolph was shot to death Wednesday afternoon. Thursday morning, just blocks from where Young Dolph was killed, dozens of kids boarded a bus to Nashville.

“As a community, we need to come together instead of bringing each other down,” Parker said. “He came back to help and they did what they did.”

Travis says he had to take time out to address Young Dolph’s death with his students earlier this week.

“I wanted to make sure they understood who he was, which I know they know who he was, but how bad it was for it to happen here in our own city, where he’s from,” Travis said. “Him being able to come here and be here to give back to the community, which is one of the reasons that he was coming to give the turkeys away, have the event and stuff. And how when you’re doing good, bad can still happen.”

Like Parker, Travis says many of his kids aspire to have a career in music one day. He says he used Dolph’s legacy as a way to teach kids about the importance of following their dreams despite obstacle they may face.

“You still can go out and do it and succeed as long as it comes from your heart. Music is passion,” Travis said.

Travis says right after the performance in Nashville, Saturday they will be heading back to Memphis to perform alongside the rapper during his show at the Landers Center.

You can click here to learn more about the Memphis Youth Arts Initiative.