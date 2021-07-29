Health officials: Delta variant accounts for 90% of local cases; pediatric cases on the rise across region

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Health officials said the delta variant of Covid-19 is causing case numbers and hospitalization numbers to rise, creating a strain on the local health care system.

During the Memphis/Shelby County Covid-19 Joint Task Force meeting Thursday, health officials reported 408 new cases of Covid. Shelby County is sitting at a 14 percent positivity rate and a 1.46 reproductive rate, with the delta variant accounting for at least 90 percent of all new cases.

Shelby County currently has 279 people in local hospitals, with 81 in Intensive Care Units. The two weeks prior, hospitals reported having 162 and 115 Covid patients, respectively.

To put that into perspective, Shelby County reported 600 people in the hospital during the peak of the pandemic.

Dr. Nick Hysmith said they have seen that the most severe illnesses are in those who are unvaccinated. They’ve also seen an increase in pediatric cases in Arkansas and Mississippi, and younger adults being admitted to the hospital with problems.

Hysmith reiterated that residents and visitors to Shelby County should get the shot, citing its efficacy at preventing severe illness from all the strains we’ve seen up until now.

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris also announced a new health directive will be released next Wednesday, and will reflect the most recent guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There are no plans at this time to go back to restrictions or mandates, but nothing is off the table, he said.

He encouraged everyone to take responsibility, wear their masks and get vaccinated.

