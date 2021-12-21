MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis school could lose its charter under Shelby County Schools, after three school leaders were indicted on charges of stealing $400,000 for personal use.

Shelby County’s Office of Charter Schools said in a letter dated Dec. 8 it will recommend the district revoke the charter for Memphis Academy of Health Sciences after determining the school violated its charter agreement.

The school board will conduct a school closure hearing, the letter states.

Investigators with the state Comptroller’s Office determined that between July 2015 and February 2021, the three former leaders misappropriated a combined $398,000 from the school.

Former Executive Director, Corey Johnson, along with administrators Robert Williams and Michael Jones are accused of using school money for trips to Las Vegas, NBA tickets, a hot tub, seafood, auto repair and more, according to an announcement made by the state on Dec. 1.

MAHS claims on its website that the schools serves more than 750 students across two campuses in grades 6-12, and was the first charter school to open in Tennessee in 2003.