MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Nashville real estate developer has big plans for five Save-a-Lot food stores in Memphis.

Jason Word, who owns J. Word Enterprises, bought four stores in Nashville a year ago and has two in Oklahoma.

He recently purchased the Save-a-Lot stores on Jackson Avenue, Knight Arnold Road, Austin Peay Highway, U.S. Highway 61, and Park Avenue.

Word said he wants to make the stores prettier but, more than that, sell affordable and healthy food.

“Some of those places where our stores are people don’t have access to healthy options,” said Word.

He’s planning a major makeover of the grocery stores.

“Right off the bat, we are going in to spruce up the stores,” Word said. “Over the next several months we are going to look to do modernization of all our stores. We will have a new Save-a-Lot logo, new interior colors, paint. You name it.”

Word said he also knows all too well that food deserts exist in urban communities so he wants to expand the affordable store products and offer more fruits and vegetables to customers.

“Not just more, but more dynamic choices in our fruits and vegetables,” said Word.

He said customers are already noticing the changes to his stores in the Nashville area and he can’t wait to offer more quality choices to shoppers in Memphis.

“Memphis has always been near, and dear to me and now even more,” he said. “We look forward to making an impact not just in the stores but in the community.”

Word wouldn’t talk about the purchase price, but he said he plans to visit the Memphis stores every week.

