MEMPHIS, Tenn. — They say there’s a church on every corner in Memphis, but personal finance site WalletHub has released a list of over 180 cities ranked by 37 key indicators of evil deeds, and Memphis ranks at number 10.
According to WalletHub, in order to determine the most sinful cities, they used seven different metrics across 182 US cities. They focused on: 1. Anger & Hate, 2. Jealousy, 3. Excesses and Vices, 4. Greed, 5. Lust, 6. Vanity, 7. Laziness.
American sins are not created, nor distributed, equally. To best identify the darkest corners of America, WalletHub used 37 key indicators of evil deeds by comparing more than 180 U.S. cities.
No surprise, “Sin City” Las Vegas is ranked No. 1, but St. Louis coming in second may be a shock to some. Memphis ranked in between Chicago and Cleveland, and the “Big Easy” New Orleans was No. 18.
Here’s how Memphis scores:
Rank– 10th
Anger & Hate – 10th
Jealousy – 2nd
Excess and Vices – 39th
Greed – 135th
Lust – 31st
Vanity – 122nd
Laziness – 24th
Here’s how Nashville scores:
Rank – 38th
Anger & Hate – 57th
Jealousy – 59th
Excess and Vices – 16th
Greed – 128th
Lust – 35th
Vanity – 36th
Laziness – 97th
Here’s how Knoxville scores:
Rank – 30th
Anger & Hate – 21st
Jealousy – 89th
Excess and Vices – 2nd
Greed – 141st
Lust – 130th
Vanity – 16th
Laziness – 93rd
Memphis tied with other major cities on the Anger and Hate category due to the number of violent crimes per capita.
The top ten most Sinful Cities in America:
- Las Vegas, NV
- St. Louis, MO
- Houston, TX
- Los Angeles, CA
- Denver, CO
- Philadelphia, PA
- Atlanta, GA
- Miami, FL
- Chicago, IL
- Memphis, TN
View the full report on WalletHub’s website.