Memphis ranked 3rd for dog-friendly apartments

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Yet another to reason to live in Memphis — we love our dogs. 

In fact, Memphis ranks third for most dog-friendly apartments according to a new survey.

Apartment Advisor analyzed the top 50 metropolitan areas. They found that only Austin and San Antonio have more dog-friendly apartments.

Sixty-seven percent of Memphis apartments allow dogs.

 The least dog-friendly city is Providence, Rhode Island. Only 15% of its apartment allow dogs. Washington D.C., and San Jose, California also made the list of least friendly.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Iowa man facing weapons charges post bond, exits jail, later proposes

Vaccine hesitancy

Child hospitalized after near drowning

Long delays for passports

Mary Trice, President of Ride of Tears

2 ATF agents, one CPD officer shot

More News