Memphis ranked 3rd for dog-friendly apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Yet another to reason to live in Memphis — we love our dogs.

In fact, Memphis ranks third for most dog-friendly apartments according to a new survey.

Apartment Advisor analyzed the top 50 metropolitan areas. They found that only Austin and San Antonio have more dog-friendly apartments.

Sixty-seven percent of Memphis apartments allow dogs.

The least dog-friendly city is Providence, Rhode Island. Only 15% of its apartment allow dogs. Washington D.C., and San Jose, California also made the list of least friendly.