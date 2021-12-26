MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for the suspect responsible for gunning down a Wendy’s employee in Raleigh in December.



Memphis Police identified the victim as Terrance Edwards.

“It’s been a major void without his presence it really don’t feel the same,” Trent Wyke, a co-worker said.



Wyke said the dispute was possibly over an order being wrong.

“Like why take somebody life for something that could resulted in just a normal day? Sir, get your food and go on about your day,” Wyke said. “Why take somebody life with the food? It really didn’t have to be like that.”

This shooting left customers and employees on edge.

“I come by here all the time, I’m comfortable here. I pass all the other food places to come here cause I know it’s safe and now it’s not, you gotta be guarded on this stuff,” Crystal Brown, a regular customer, said.

Memphis Police released pictures of the man they believe is responsible for killing Edwards. They say he waited till Edwards walked outside the business, shot him and drove off.

Photo courtesy of Memphis Police

With the person who shot Edwards still on the run, his co-workers are hoping they don’t become a victim of crime, in a year where Memphis has seen a record number of homicides.

“I’m very concerned. After seeing that, it’s like, is my life in danger? Can I be the next one? Is today my last day working here? That’s how I been after the little tragic incident that happened,” Wyke said.

According to police, the suspect fled the scene in a dark four-door sedan.

MPD said the suspect is around five feet, eleven inches to six feet tall. He was described as bald, wearing glasses, black pants and black shoes. Police also said he was seen wearing a shirt with the word “Friends” on the front.

If you know the suspect or have any information about this incident, you are urged to call 901-528-CASH or submit a tip online.

If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.