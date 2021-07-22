Memphis Police searching for suspect after man found dead near South Memphis motel

MEMPHIS, Tenn.  — The Memphis Police Department has issued a warrant for the man suspected of killing a man near a motel in South Memphis.

Police say Kourtney Walton is wanted for first degree murder in perpetration of theft of property worth $2,500 to $9,999.

The incident reportedly happened July 1 near Bellevue Inn on S. Bellevue near Orgill. A man police have identified as 67-year-old Norman Lott was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police have not released information on the case of death.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

