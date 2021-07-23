Memphis Police searching for man who fired shots in airport area hotel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for the man who reportedly fired shots in a hotel in the airport area.
Police responded to the Garden Inn on American way Sunday, July 18. According to police, two people were arguing in the hotel’s lobby when one of them pulled out a gun and fired shots at the other.

Memphis Police describe the suspect as a man in his mid to late 20s with a light complexion, thin build and dreadlocks. Police say the suspect was wearing a white t-shirt, light blue jeans and white shoes.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect Friday night.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

