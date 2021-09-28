Memphis Police search for suspect in 24/7 Tires shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police responded to a shooting at 24/7 Tires at 3987 Knight Arnold on Monday afternoon and they are reaching out to the community to find the suspect.

According to MPD, the investigation revealed that a 25-30 year-old male came to the tire shop around 2 PM to confront the employees about a tire that he previously bought.

From there, the suspect began to argue with one of the employees when he pulled a handgun out of his pocket. He left the shop afterwards in a black 2018-2020 Kia Stinger with tinted windows.

Minutes later, he was seen walking back to the tire shop and fired several shots at the employees. Two employees were shot and transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information about this incident should immediately call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH or submit your anonymous tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org.