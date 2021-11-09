MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police need your help finding four children who have been missing for a month.

Police say Mariah Thomas (10), Jamiyah Thomas (8), Chance Veasley (3), and Keimiaya Veasely (1) were last seen in the 2800 block of Nathan Avenue in Binghampton on October 5th with their mother Jamisha Thomas.

They were not supposed to be in her custody and may be in danger.

They were last seen in a silver 2002 Ford Explorer possibly bearing LA tags 18077923.

If seen, you are urged to contact the Memphis Police Department Sex Crimes Bureau at (901)-636-3330.