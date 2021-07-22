Memphis Police release photos of car possibly used in North Memphis quadruple shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have released photos of the car that was possibly involved in a deadly quadruple shooting in North Memphis.

The shooting happened February 3. Memphis Police found one man on North Montgomery Street and pronounced him dead on the scene.

Officers later found three other victims on Olympic Street. Those victims went to the hospital in critical condition.

Thursday, police said a car was captured on video coming into the area before the shooting. Police say that same car was later captured speeding away from the area after the shooting.

Memphis Police have also provided brief descriptions of two suspects.

Police describe the first as 5-feet-4-inches tall, weighing 160 pounds and wearing a black hoodie and black pants. The second is described as 5-feet-7-inches tall with a thin building and wearing a black hooding with red writing outlined in white and black pants.

Police say the vehicle used in the shooting was driven by a “heavy-set” woman wearing a white jacket with white writing and black pants.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

