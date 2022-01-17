MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An off-duty Memphis Police Lieutenant was shot outside of his home in Olive Branch, Mississippi on Monday morning.

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened around 6 a.m. on Cotton Row Drive in the Miller Farms subdivision. The officer was shot once and is listed in non-critical condition.

No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation.

Call (901)-528-CASH with any tips.

WREG will update this page wen more information becomes available.

