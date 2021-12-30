MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An MPD officer has been relieved of duty after police say he was involved in a domestic violence altercation.

Once MPD’s Domestic Violence Unit investigated the incident, MPD issued a warrant for officer Larry Matthews III, who graduated from MPD this year in January. Matthews III, 23, turned himself in Thursday morning and was placed in the Shelby County Jail.

Matthews III is currently out on a $1,000 bond. He is expected to appear in court on Jan. 3, 2022.

Matthews III is being charged with domestic assault-bodily harm and false imprisonment.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone who feels threatened or is being abused should immediately call 911. You can also contact the Family Safety Center for help at (901)-800-6064 or call to set up a private appointment at (901)-222-4400.