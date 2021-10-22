MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a masked man made off with cash and jewelry from a Whitehaven pawn shop Thursday morning.

In a video released on Facebook, you can see the robber cock his gun after entering Cash America Pawn in the 4600 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard.

As he approaches the counter, he waves his gun at the manager of the business, telling them what to put into a white plastic back he brought with him.

Police said the robber took cash and jewelry but have not released a dollar amount.

The suspect was wearing a black jacket with a white shirt underneath, dark-colored pants, and a colorful baseball cap.

If you recognize him, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.