MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police need your help locating a missing teen who left with an adult male who may have “forced himself on her,” according to police.

Police say the teen, Barbara Sanders, and another 17-year-old left with a 38-year-old man, Lafayette Miller, around 11 p.m. Sunday night.

Miller, also known as ‘Lucky,’ forced himself on Sanders when they went into a place of business on Chelsea Avenue near uptown Memphis, according to the alert.

🚨 A #TNAMBERAlert has been issued for 17-year-old Barbara Sanders out of Memphis. Barbara was abducted today by 39yo Lafayette “Lucky” Miller. Miller is wanted by @MEM_PoliceDept for Kidnapping.



If you have seen Barbara or Miller, contact MPD at 901-528-CASH or 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/LdZ11AyfCK — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) December 13, 2021

The other teen was able to get away and call for police around 6 a.m. on Monday morning.

Barbara Sanders was last seen in a pink hoodie, black pants and black and pink tennis shoes.

Lucky was last seen wearing a gray shirt and gray sweatpants. Police also described Miller as 5’9 and 209 pounds with a black beard. He is also armed with a small handgun.

Here are a few additional photos of Barbara Sanders.



If you have seen her or Lafayette "Lucky" Miller call 1-800-TBI-FIND.#TNAMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/kKgi8dSXfM — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) December 13, 2021

If you see Barbara, please contact Memphis Police at 901-545-COPS or Missing Persons at 901-636-4450.