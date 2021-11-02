MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Police are asking for your help in search of a 25-year-old man.

According to police, Jovon Henderson rented a U-Haul truck in Memphis on Oct. 19 and was scheduled to travel to Lansing, Michigan, where he was supposed to drop the truck off by Oct. 23.

He has not been heard from since, MPD said.

Henderson suffers from paranoia schizophrenia and bi-polar disorder.

If you have any information, please call the Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479 or the MPD non-emergency number at 901-545-2677 (COPS).