MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police issued a city watch for a missing teenager, Leo Helms, after he was last seen heading northeast towards Ashton Road.

Police said Helms is 15 years old, 5’6″, 150lbs and he was last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray pants and green shoes with a baseball cap.

If you’ve seen this person, you’re encouraged to call Memphis Police: Missing Persons at 901-545-2677.