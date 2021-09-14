MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police issued a City Watch for a missing woman on Tuesday. Police said that she was last seen near the 1200 block of Union Ave at Methodist Hospital.
She is described as a 25-year-old woman, 5′ 4″, 150 lbs, brown eyes and medium complexion. She could be wearing a wig. She was last dressed in a black shirt, shorts and no shoes.
If you’ve seen this woman, you are asked to call Memphis Police at (901) 545-2677.
Memphis Police issue City Alert for a missing woman
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police issued a City Watch for a missing woman on Tuesday. Police said that she was last seen near the 1200 block of Union Ave at Methodist Hospital.