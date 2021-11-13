MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department hosted a gun buyback with Kroger gift cards as an incentive to anyone and everyone to hand over any weapons.

The event was hosted at the Hickory Ridge Mall Saturday morning.

“It’s going to take everybody coming together to do their part in order to create a safer Memphis,” Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis said.

Those looking to get rid of unwanted weapons pulled up and dropped them off with no questions asked.

“Today, we are seeing people who have had weapons that they couldn’t figure out how to release themselves of them. This is an opportunity to do it,” Davis said.

Davis said children are often the victims of accidental shootings inside their own homes.



“We have had young people who were actually killed from accidental gunfire,” Davis said.

There was an incentive for those willing to hand over everything from handguns to assault rifles. Just hours into this year’s gun buyback, dozens were already collected.

“Right now, we are right at about 86, which is great,” Davis said.

In years past, hundreds of guns were collected. Organizers are hoping for a similar outcome this time around.

As incentive, $50 Kroger gift cards were given for each gun handed over, with a max of three per person. For assault rifles, $100 Kroger Gift cards were given.

“If we can save one life it’s worth being out here,” Davis said.

Ammunition was also collected during the event. Davis says some of the weapons turned in will be destroyed.