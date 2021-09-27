Memphis Police are offering a $15,000 signing bonus for new officers

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Monday, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland announced that the Memphis Police Department will offer a $15,000 sign-on bonus to new recruits.

They have included a number of recruitment incentives, in addition to relocation assistance, such as increasing the starting salary of officers to $45,623.

“Since 2016, rebuilding the Memphis Police Department has been our top priority,” Strickland said. “These new efforts are a direct reflection of just how important getting more officers on the force are to the City. I’m happy we’re able to do this and looking forward to the results. ”

For more information, visit Memphis Police recruitment website, here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Chaplains arrive to support Collierville community after deadly mass shooting

Search underway for missing 2-year-old

Memphis gun expert stresses the importance of gun safety, training in the wake of deadly mass shooting

Collierville church service honors victims, first responders of Kroger mass shooting

1 charged with tampering with evidence

Mother, Child Die After Fall From Petco Park Third Level

More News