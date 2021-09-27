Memphis Police are offering a $15,000 signing bonus for new officers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Monday, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland announced that the Memphis Police Department will offer a $15,000 sign-on bonus to new recruits.

They have included a number of recruitment incentives, in addition to relocation assistance, such as increasing the starting salary of officers to $45,623.

“Since 2016, rebuilding the Memphis Police Department has been our top priority,” Strickland said. “These new efforts are a direct reflection of just how important getting more officers on the force are to the City. I’m happy we’re able to do this and looking forward to the results. ”



For more information, visit Memphis Police recruitment website, here.



