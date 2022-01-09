MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With cooler weather expected to stick around for the next few days, Memphis has opened a warming shelter tonight for those needing a place to go.

In just one week, the weather has gone from rain to sleet to snow, causing a lot of exhaustion across the Mid-South. And the rollercoaster of weather continues as temperatures are expected to dip below freezing tonight.

As a result, Memphis opened a warming center for the night at the Marion Hale Community Center on Willow Road for those who need to seek refuge from the cold weather.

The facility is open from now until 7:00 in the morning.

Unlike a traditional shelter, organizers say food and cots will not be provided. However, they are giving out water and blankets.

“I think that’s what Memphis needs more of ’cause it’s finna get cold,” Memphian Travis Hunter said. “It’s finna get real cold.”

With the Omicron variant spreading at record levels, organizers are requiring people entering the warming center be tested for the virus. They will also have to social distance once they get inside.

Masks are also recommended.

Working in the service industry, Susan Robertson understands all of the precautions.

“That’s good we got a lot of people out, and so you just have to be careful and be cautious,” Robertson said.

This is the third time in nine days that a city-run warming center has been opened, and it most likely will not be the last.

Anyone who needs a ride to the center, call Office of Emergency management at (901)-297-1680.