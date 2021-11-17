MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five people were killed within hours Wednesday, a result of gun violence happening across Memphis.

According to the city’s crime tracker, 241 murders have been reported as of November 17. That’s more than the same time last year.

Memphis is on pace to set a record no one wants to claim.

In the most high-profile case Wednesday, rapper Young Dolph was gunned down at a cookie shop on Airways.

Earlier, detectives in an unmarked car went back to a motel on East Brooks Road in Whitehaven.

Just hours before, blue lights covered the parking lot. Police said they found a man inside a room just after midnight. He was reportedly shot and killed by someone he knew.

A half hour earlier in North Memphis, police were called to another murder on Howell. This time a man reportedly got into an argument and was shot to death.

In the hours leading up, police were at the scenes of two other murders, one on Ridgeway and another at Shelby Drive and Tulane.

In the last three months, the city’s c rime tracker shows there have been more than 1,800 aggravated assaults, 100 carjackings and 500 robberies.

MPD said so far this year, they’ve responded to 15,000 shootings leaving 2,000 injured.

Crime victims expressed concern at recent forums. Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis said they’ve shifted resources to areas and initiatives that need officers the most.

“We are trying to address it from a myriad of angles,” she said.

Davis said they also launched new units to tackle auto-thefts, carjackings, shootings and homicides.

Meanwhile, CrimeStoppers is increasing its efforts to get more people to speak up. Officials say calls were slow during stay at home orders but are finally picking back up.

“The community simply must say this is enough. We are not going to put up with it anymore. If you pull the trigger, you will be reported,” Director Buddy Chapman said.