MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After a record-setting year of violence for Memphis, this is not how the community wanted to start year but it’s become a reality that we are left to deal with.



Three crimes scenes with two different outcomes and one resounding message.



Memphis must do better. It’s a sentiment echoed by many in the community.



This plea coming after a 17 year-old boy was killed at Hickory Hill home on January 1.

Then four hours later, a 3 year-old baby was shot in the neck. A day later, a 13 year-old boy was shot outside a Parkway Village gas station.



The youngest of the three victims is Ayanna Morris. Her family says she was inside this Nutbush home when someone fired several rounds into it.



“It’s hard to see, have to see your little niece like that. Anybody would be mad or want answers because it’s so senseless…cause people constantly committing crimes and not understanding the consequences that they’re doing behind it,” Jamayl Morris, little girl’s uncle told us.



This shooting not only impacting the Morris family but those who live in this Nutbush neighborhood who heard everything unfold.



“That happened right after 12 o’clock. I heard the lady come out screaming, just screaming blood curdling screams and oh my gosh it was the most terrifying thing I’ve ever heard, just awful. I’d never believe that,” a neighbor told us.



Last year, 31 children killed due to gun violence in the city. This week Ride of Tears held an event in their memory.



A community in mourning as the violence continues into a new year.