MEMPHIS, Tenn.– After many of you scored big with bargains during Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, Memphis and Mid-South nonprofit organizations hope you’ll support the work they do in our community this Giving Tuesday.

Just type in the words Giving Tuesday into a search engine and you’ll find it’s a global generosity movement. A movement that Memphians are engaging in to help others.

At the Shelby County Schools Board of Education building on Hollywood, Operation Warm Heart is warming hearts and bodies.

“Last year we were able to collect more than 30,000 dollars in coats and donations for our students. This year we are charging ourselves and the community to meet and beat that goal,” said Erin Luster with Shelby County Schools.

People like Orlando Farmer are using Giving Tuesday to make a difference by donating coats and scarfs to students because he remembers when someone helped him.

“My grandmama raised 14 of us and did what she can and one of the teachers gave me a coat and it made a difference in my life. So, it’s my way of giving back,” he said.

Farmer has a challenge for others in the 901 to show their generosity on this Giving Tuesday.

“Let’s support Memphis. Let’s support each other. Go Tigers and Go Grizzlies and let’s be a positive impact to each other,” he said.

Celebrating its 20th Anniversary, the Stax Music Academy had to cancel a year’s worth of special events, concerts, and fundraisers because of the pandemic, but they’re hoping people will give today to help the next generation of musicians.

Pat Worley, executive director of the Stax Music Academy, said one donation makes a world of difference.

“A donation to a youth program or a performing arts program, it impacts the entire community. These are the things that help us celebrate life and how we’re connected,” Worley said.

The Salvation Army of Memphis is gearing up for its WREG Days of Ringing beginning Friday, December 3, but you can donate online today using their virtual red kettles.

“For the Salvation Army every Tuesday is a Giving Tuesday for us and during this time of the year we’re really focused on our red kettles and Angel Tree. What we’re looking for in this time frame are our WREG Days of Ringing our matches that happen on the upcoming Fridays,” said Aaron Keegan with the Salvation Army of Memphis.

If you’d like to find out about other Memphis nonprofits and how to donate to them, click here.