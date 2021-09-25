Memphis man teaches life-saving survival strategies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you were faced with an active shooter, would you know what to do? Having a plan in place and knowing how to execute it has become one Memphis man’s mission.

For more than 30 years, Bennie Cobb of Eagle Eye Security Services has dedicated himself to teaching others what they need to know when faced with danger.

“If you can get away, do so. If you can hide from the attacker, do so. But if you have to fight, get you something that you can fight with,” Cobb said.

As part of his public safety services class, he breaks it down step by step. Run and hide if at all possible to get away from an armed aggressor, but if you have to defend yourself and fight, use whatever you can as a weapon.

Collierville officials say this plan of action came into play during Thursday’s deadly mass shooting at the Kroger on Byhalia Road. The shooter, identified as Uk Thang, shot 15 people before turning the gun on himself.

Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane says things could have been worse if not for the quick thinking of those who found themselves in Thang’s path.

“Employees and even the customers, knew what to do,” Lane said. “It is run, hide, fight. They secured themselves.”

Cobb says even after police arrive, things can still take a turn for the worst. He says make sure your hands are empty, raised and visible when officers approach so they do not mistake you as being the shooter.

