Memphis man shot seven times after birthday party beef

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shooting on September 4 off the 6000 block of Waterstone Oak Way and found a man lying on the ground, suffering from seven apparent gunshot wounds.



According to police it all started after an argument at a birthday party.



According to MPD, Latarius Jones was shot multiple times in his living room as he was sitting on the couch. Police said that the shots came from the apartment’s outside patio.

Jones told officers that Maquayle Britt was the one on the patio who shot him. Jones told police that Britt is the ex-boyfriend of his current girlfriend.



Jones was taken to Regional One Hospital for treatment, and he later survived his injuries. Jones advised police that Britt was the person responsible for shooting him.



According to MPD, Jones told police that Britt had attended a birthday party earlier in the day at the apartments and had been in an altercation with family members. Britt later returned and shot Jones through the patio glass door.

Britt is currently in police custody. According to records, he has been charged with one count of attempted first degree murder, and employment of a firearm with intent to commit a felony.



Britt’s bond is current set at $1,000,000.