MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis man shows the true meaning of community service by making his 501st platelet donation.

Shaun Brennan reached the milestone on Monday at the Vitalant Blood Donation Center in Bartlett.

The very humble 59-year-old Brennan has been making donations since the 1990’s.

“My biggest honor has always been sitting in a donor chair…being a healthy individual…and being able to share my fortunes with the less fortunate,” Brennan said. “Platelets are your body’s internal band aid…they stop you from bleeding to death.”

For Memphian Shaun Brennan, his “fortunes” are the platelets flowing through his veins.

Monday was no different as he donated blood platelets for the 501st time, a process that he started in the 1990’s and never turned away from. He regularly donates every two to three weeks.

Brennan has continued donating platelets at one of Vitalant’s blood donation centers through the COVID pandemic. He wants to do his share in what has become a national shortage of plasma and blood platelets.

“This is a great way to help out the community, save lives, donate life saving products for patients who are in critical need in hospitals. So, it’s part of my lifestyle…donating,” he said.

His “lifestyle of donating” was celebrated Monday at Vitalant’s Bartlett location where he received a certificate of recognition from the Memphis City Council…as well as a plaque and certificate from Vitalant.

The staff at Vitalant hopes that Brennan’s dedication catches fire in the community and causes more people to take the step and donate.

“That is definitely a worthwhile mark and ear mark as a goal or ambition that somebody should take the torch and pick up his journey and move forward,” said Lawren Bougard, Vitalant’s Manager of Donor Recruitment.

Just like Brennan, you can start donating this month.

Vitalant will be hosting Donate. Fight. Heal., a blood drive in support of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month on October 8th – 9th from 10 AM – 5 PM.

It will be held at the Benjamin L. Hooks Branch of the Memphis Public Library at 3030 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN 38111.

