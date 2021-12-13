MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office announced on Monday that second degree murder charges have been filed against Robert Lee Buie, a former employee of Scootie’s, after a shooting on May 16, 2021.

The District Attorney’s Office said that a grand jury has indicted Buie on charges of second-degree murder, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.

Currently, Buie is out on a $40,000 bond.



The DA’s Office said that the incident occurred on May 16, 2021 on the 3000 block of Walker Ave, at Scootie’s One Stop, near the University of Memphis.

Investigators said that the victim, Christopher Nettles, entered the store and grabbed an armful of merchandise and tried to run for the exit.



According to investigators, a store clerk quickly locked the exit. That’s when Buie, armed with a handgun, confronted Nettles.



Investigators said that Buie ordered Nettles on the ground, but he told investigators Nettles refused and moved towards him.

The DA’s Office said that Buie then shot Nettles once in the chest, and Nettles died an hour later from his injuries.