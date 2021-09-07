Memphis man indicted after deadly DUI crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is under indictment after a DUI turns deadly, the Memphis District Attorney’s office announced on Tuesday.



46-year-old Earnest Brown Jr. has been indicted by grand jury on counts of vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, driving under the influence, and reckless driving.

The incident occurred on the night of August 15, 2020. Brown was driving down on West Brooks Road at a high rate of speed. After disregarding a stop sign on Ford Road, he crashed into another vehicle in the intersection.

The driver of that car was 24-year-old Kanisha Dandridge. She was pronounced dead on the scene. Her front seat passenger, Jordan Campbell, 30, was critically injured in the collision. He recovered from his injuries days later at the hospital.

A 5-year-old child was also treated at the hospital, but they recovered and were released.

Police investigators said that they found a crushed 16-oz. beer can on the front seat floorboards of Brown’s vehicle. Brown was treated at the hospital and was released to police custody.

Brown is currently out on $100,000 bond.