MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says a man has been convicted of raping a woman in 2011.

According to the DA’s office, Donyel Thomas raped a woman in July of 2011. The victim reportedly told investigators Thomas had pulled over in his car near Brooks Road and Millbranch Road and offered her a ride to a hotel she was staying at.

The DA’s office says that instead of taking the woman to the hotel, Thomas drove to a nearby park at Directors Row near Brooks and raped her at knife point. Thomas is accused of then driving off with the victim’s cell phone.

The DA’s office says Thomas has been indicted in three other rape cases. Those cases are pending.

Thomas is scheduled to be sentenced on November 8.