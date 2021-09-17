Memphis man convicted in 2018 deadly double shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been convicted in a 2018 deadly double shooting at a southeast Memphis apartment complex.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, 26-year-old Cadarius Head has been convicted of one count of first degree murder and two counts of attempted first degree murder.

The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. on Octber 4, 2018, at the Clearbrook Village Apartments on Clearbrook Street and Winchester Road.

The district attorney’s office says a woman had gone to the apartments to pick up diapers from Head’s mother. When the woman came out of the apartment, she reportedly saw head arguing with two men who had come with her.

According to the district attorney’s office, Head pulled out a pistol shot both men. One victim, who has been identified as 23-year-old Terry Kelley, was pronounced dead on the scene. The other victim was treated for gunshot wounds to both legs and his wrist.

The district attorney’s office says the woman ran away from the scene because she was afraid Head was going to shoot her as well.

Head was arrested in Houston, Texas, on November 21, 2018.

The district attorney’s office says Head was automatically sentenced to life in prison on the murder case. He’ll be sentenced for the other two cases at a later date.