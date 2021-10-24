MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested a man who they say shot two people and a dog Friday.

Police say Benjamin Wallace was arrested Saturday after a series of shootings in North Memphis.

According to police, at around 1 p.m. Friday, officers responded to reports of shots fired at Chelsea Avenue and Pope Street. The victims reportedly told officers that a man identified as Wallace shot him in both legs after the two of them got into an argument.

The victim went to the hospital in critical condition.

Later, at around 4:42 p.m., police responded to reports of shots being fired at a house in the same area. A witness reportedly told police he saw a two men get out of a silver Nissan Altima and start shooting at the house.

Memphis Police say a woman was struck in the leg.

According to police, while officers were on the scene, a woman told them the Nissan Altima belonged to her and Wallace had been driving it.

Around two hours later, at 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call at a house on Brookins Street off of Omar Robinson Street. A woman reportedly told police Wallace had come to the house to kill her son.

Police say Wallace shot the woman’s dog in the leg and started shooting at her. The Memphis Animal Shelter later made the scene and took the dog. The woman reportedly identified Wallace in a six-person photo line-up.

Memphis Police say officers found Wallace at a home in the 1700 block of Lauderdale Street and took him into custody Saturday. Police say officers searched the home and found a gun under the mattress in a baby’s room.

Wallace is facing a slew of charges, including attempted first degree murder, aggravated cruelty to animals and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.