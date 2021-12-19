MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a call on December 19 on the 700 block of Trigg in the Soulsville neighborhood after a man was assaulted and left in critical condition.

MPD said that Johnny Rawls was in a verbal altercation with the mother of his children when he kicked opened the door to the home. Police said that Rawls was armed with a bat and another object, and he began assaulting the mother’s current boyfriend.



Police said that Rawls struck the boyfriend several times, and he kicked him in the head before leaving with the children.



MPD said that the boyfriend was sent to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Officers said they were able to locate Rawls at another address on the 3000 block of Coleman where they arrested him.



Rawls was positively identified by both victims and was taken into custody.



Johnny Rawls has been arrested on charges of aggravated burglary, aggravated assault and domestic assault.

Rawls’ bond information has not been posted yet. His next court appearance is set for December 20.

WREG will update as more information becomes available.