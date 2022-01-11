MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars and charged with dozens of counts of attempted murder and assault in multiple shootings outside an apartment complex next to the Memphis airport.



Police said that Cheyenne Meadows is responsible for several shootings outside the Highland Meadows apartment complex on the 5000 block of Scenic Pines Court. He is also accused of firing at officers and leading them on a chase.

Officers first responded to a call Dec. 20. An apartment was shot multiple times with a .223 caliber rifle, police said. A 6-year-old girl was shot in the foot and was transported to Le Bonheur for treatment.



On December 22, police responded to another shooting call at the same address where two apartments had suffered bullet damage.

Police responded to yet another shooting call on December 30 where another resident of the same complex reported her apartment had been shot.



Police were called to the complex on January 3 after they said Meadows broke the patio glass door belonging to his ex-girlfriend.



The victim told police he was her ex-boyfriend and she identified him as the person pointing a rifle at the people inside the apartment.

Police responded to a shots fired call on January 10 outside the Highland Meadows apartments where another residence had been shot. Officers said they were on the scene when Meadows fired several shots at them. Officers said they initiated a vehicle pursuit of Meadows.



Meadows was arrested and taken into custody. He is facing a long list of charges including: 18 counts of first-degree attempted murder, 15 counts of attempted second-degree murder, four counts of using a firearm to commit a felony, two counts each of aggravated assault and aggravated burglary and one charge of possession of a firearm in committing of a felony.



Meadows does not have bail information at this time, and his next court appearance is scheduled for January 12.