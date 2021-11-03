MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said that one person has been charged with first degree murder and attempted murder after officers responded to an aggravated assault call on October 5 from Methodist North.

Police said that Marke’se Jones is the person charged in this case after a shooting on Yale near the 24/7 Express Market sent two to the hospital.



According to reports, two men arrived via private vehicle in critical condition at Methodist North. The two suffering from gunshot wounds were De’Shun Wright and Jemarco Smith.



Wright was transported to Regional One in critical condition by ambulance and survived his injuries.



Smith was airlifted in critical condition to Regional One as well, but he did not survive his injuries. Smith was removed from life support by his family due to lack of brain activity.

Marke’se Jones was identified by witnesses and surveillance footage from the scene of the shooting.



Jones does not have bond information posted at this time. His next court appearance is set for November 4.



WREG will update his page as more information becomes available.

