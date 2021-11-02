MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to an aggravated assault call from Methodist Hospital after a 78-year-old man arrived with several injuries, apparently from his 55-year old son.

Memphis Police said that Theddious Mayes has been charged with aggravated assault/ domestic violence, aggravated abuse of an elderly adult and neglect of a vulnerable adult.



Police said that Mayes and his father were arguing at their South Memphis home and that Theddious hit his father, Alfred with crowbar several times.



According to reports, police said they observed large lacerations to Alfred Mayes’ left leg, his right leg had a knot below the knee, and they noted bruising on his right arm.

Police said that Alfred Mayes was transported to Methodist Hospital by private vehicle. Police also noted that Alfred Hayes appeared to have dementia and was confused as to why or how he received the injuries.



Theddious Mayes is currently being held on a $25,000 bond and his next court appearance is scheduled for November 11.