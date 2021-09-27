Memphis man arrested for ‘terroristic threats’ at the Mid-South Fair

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southaven police said in a Facebook post that one person has been arrested in connection to terroristic threats made towards the Mid-South Fair.

Police said that a man was identified after the threats were made, and that he was determined to live in Memphis. Once aware, detectives coordinated with their counterparts in Memphis and arrested a man, Darrius Marcellius Muldrow for making the threats.

Because he was arrested in Memphis, he is facing extradition to Mississippi. Currently no bond information or court date is available.