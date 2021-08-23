Former Memphis linebacker Danto Barto dies at 50 from COVID-19 complications

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Former University of Memphis linebacker Danto Barto died Sunday after complications from COVID-19. Barto was 50 years old.

Barto was admitted to the hospital earlier this month after contracting the virus. His wife said he was unvaccinated.

Barto played four seasons for the Tigers, from 1990-93. He is the university’s all-time leader in tackles with 473. Barto led the Tigers in tackles his last three seasons. He was named the team MVP in 1991 and 1993.

He was inducted into the University of Memphis athletic Hall of Fame in 2007.

After graduating from the UofM, Barto played five years in the AFL and CFL. Barto also spent time as the coach of the Arena Football team, Memphis Xplorers from 2002-06. He was named Coach of the Year in 2005.

Barto worked as a head coach in the AFL in 2007 with the Las Vegas Gladiators and the Kansas City Command in 2011-12. He also scouted for the Los Angeles Rams.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Are you vaccinated for COVID-19?

Yes
No, but I plan to get the vaccine
No, and I do not plan to get the vaccine


Created with Survey Maker

For people who are fully vaccinated, are you ditching the mask?

Yes!
No!
Will still use it sometimes


Created with Survey maker

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Many missing after flash flooding

Gov. Lee, TEMA & state officials, share update on flooding damage

University of Memphis to start classes with new guidelines amid surge in COVID-19 cases

People with spinal cord injuries are at risk for more challenges with COVID-19, data shows

Flooding at Piney River Resort

Alert Desk: Delivery driver stuck in Humphreys County for 8 hours

More News