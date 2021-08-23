Former Memphis linebacker Danto Barto dies at 50 from COVID-19 complications

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Former University of Memphis linebacker Danto Barto died Sunday after complications from COVID-19. Barto was 50 years old.



Barto was admitted to the hospital earlier this month after contracting the virus. His wife said he was unvaccinated.



Barto played four seasons for the Tigers, from 1990-93. He is the university’s all-time leader in tackles with 473. Barto led the Tigers in tackles his last three seasons. He was named the team MVP in 1991 and 1993.

The entire Memphis football program mourns the loss of the great Danton Barto. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and so many that knew and loved him. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/X4AJfN4gLA — Ryan Silverfield (@RSilverfield) August 23, 2021

He was inducted into the University of Memphis athletic Hall of Fame in 2007.

After graduating from the UofM, Barto played five years in the AFL and CFL. Barto also spent time as the coach of the Arena Football team, Memphis Xplorers from 2002-06. He was named Coach of the Year in 2005.

Barto worked as a head coach in the AFL in 2007 with the Las Vegas Gladiators and the Kansas City Command in 2011-12. He also scouted for the Los Angeles Rams.