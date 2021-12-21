​​MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rozelle Elementary School will soon get a new makeover thanks to the Memphis Grizzlies.

This initiative is part of the NBA’s 75th anniversary to create new Live, Learn or Play Centers during the 2021-22 season.

As the only Creative And Performing Arts (CAPA) optional elementary school within Shelby County Schools, the Grizzlies plan to update Rozelle’s outdoor area and creative spaces for students.

The plan includes expanding the school’s theater, dance studio and basketball court.

So far, the Grizzlies have completed over 15 other Live, Learn or Play Centers in Shelby County.